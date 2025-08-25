The Delhi High Court set aside the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) order directing Delhi University to disclose records related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bachelor's Degree. The single-judge bench presided over by Justice Sachin Datta heard the matter regarding PM Modi's educational qualification on Monday, August 25, and allowed the university’s appeal, holding that the CIC order violated privacy protections and noting that personal information of students is held in a fiduciary capacity. The dispute arose after an RTI applicant in 2006 sought details of all BA graduates from Delhi University in 1978, the year PM Modi is said to have completed his political science degree. The CIC had earlier ordered DU to make the register public, citing transparency, but the university challenged it in court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that privacy under Article 21 outweighs an unqualified right to know, and RTI cannot be misused for political purposes. ‘Can Show PM Narendra Modi’s Degree to Court, but Not to Strangers Seeking Them for Political Motives’, Says DU to Delhi HC.

Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Directive on PM Modi’s Educational Records

PM Modi Degree Row: Delhi HC Overturns CIC Verdict

