Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, on Wednesday, January 29, sought a ban on wearing the burqa during the next month's class 10th and 12th examinations of the state board. Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to school education minister Dada Bhuse wherein he said allowing girl candidates to wear a burqa inside examination halls could lead to malpractices and also create security issues. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over Attack on Bollywood Star, Asks ‘Was He Really Stabbed With Knife or Was It Just an Act’.

Burqa Ban in Maharashtra Board Exams?

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane seeks ban on burqa during Std 10th, 12th examinations of state board — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

