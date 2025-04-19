The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 results today, April 19, at 11 AM. Students can check their scores on the official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in — by entering their roll numbers. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to improve their performance through supplementary exams. The dates for these exams will be announced after the results are declared. Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates regarding mark sheets, supplementary exams, and further admission processes following the announcement of results. JEE Main Result 2025: NTA Announces JEE Mains Session 2 Results, Check Toppers List and Know How To Download Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

UK Board Result 2025 Time

UK Board Result 2025 उत्तराखण्ड बोर्ड का रिजल्ट 2025 - 10th 12th आज 11 बजे होगा जारी ▼ #RojgarResulthttps://t.co/tErmlsWN76 pic.twitter.com/gEeTJcbVU7 — Rojgar Result : RojgarResult.Com ​ (@rojgarresult) April 19, 2025

