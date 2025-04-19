New Delhi, April 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password. A direct link to the results has been activated for easy access. However, the results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are still awaited.

This year, a total of 9,92,350 candidates appeared for the Session 2 examination, with 6,81,871 female candidates and 3,10,479 male candidates. The NTA has also released the list of top scorers, including candidates who secured 100 percentile.

Steps To Check JEE Mains Result 2025

To check the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 result, candidates need to:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main Result Session 2 Paper 1” link

Log in using their application number and password

View and download the scorecard

Along with individual scores, the NTA will soon release the All India Rank (AIR) list. For candidates who appeared in both January (Session 1) and April (Session 2) exams, the better of the two scores will be used for ranking.

These ranks will play a crucial role in admissions to prestigious engineering institutes such as NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs).

