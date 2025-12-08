The Maharashtra State Transport Department has directed all Regional and Deputy RTOs to take strict action against schools arranging excursions or trips using private or school-owned buses, mandating that trips be conducted exclusively on MSRTC “Lalpari” buses. The move is taken to enhance student safety and strengthen regulatory oversight, amid concerns over schools increasingly relying on private operators. The departments have been instructed to monitor compliance closely and submit detailed reports on enforcement measures, with any violations now subject to strict action. Maharashtra ST Bus Fare Hike: MSRTC Announces Massive 14.95% Increase in Bus Fares, Check Revised Ticket Rates per 6 Km Here.

Maharashtra Mandates MSRTC Buses for All School Trips

Maharashtra has made it compulsory for all school excursions to use MSRTC ST (Lalpari) buses only, banning trips arranged through private or school buses. The government says the move is for student safety and better regulation. New rules also require schools to plan tours mainly… pic.twitter.com/0YvC9cCGRT — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

