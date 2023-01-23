Artificial Intelligence-generated images of astronauts in bridal attire are taking up the internet by storm. Recently, an artist named Jayesh Sachdev visualised astronauts dressed up as brides using AI. Jayesh Sachdeva shared the pictures on his official Instagram handle. In the four photos that he shared, astronauts can be seen decked up as brides. The women wore spacesuits adorned with embroidery. Some of them are seen wearing jewellery too. In some photos, the helmets worn by the astronauts were beautifully decorated with flowers as well. So cool! Nepali Dance Group Shakes a Leg to ‘London Thumakda' Song, Video of Electrifying Performance Goes Viral

Checkout the Stunning Visuals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quirk Box by Jayesh Sachdev (@thequirkbox)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)