A video of a group of Nepali dancers shaking a leg to “London Thumakda” song has gone viral. The video features a dance group known as “The Wings”. They hail from Nepal’s Kathmandu. In the video, the ladies are seen wearing track pants and dancing their hearts out to the peppy track. Their dance routine includes part of a shuffle dance, a bit of bhangra and a whole lot of energy. Crazy Driver Hits Man With His Car, Tries to Run Over Him After Argument; Terrifying Road Rage Video Goes Viral

Watch Electrifying Dance Performance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheWings (@thewingsofficial_)

