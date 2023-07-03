In a delightful surprise for fans, veteran actor Nana Patekar has taken up the role of a voiceover artist for the highly anticipated film, Gadar 2. The news has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts as Nana Patekar's distinct voice is set to introduce Gadar 2 to the audience right from the opening scenes. The legendary actor's voiceover is expected to add a touch of intrigue and captivate viewers from the very beginning of the film. It's worth mentioning that in the original Gadar released in 2001, the late actor Om Puri had lent his voice for the introductory scenes. Nana Patekar's involvement in Gadar 2 further raises the anticipation for this sequel. Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Ditches Hand-Pump and Picks Bullock-Cart Wheel to Bash Baddies, 'Udja Kale Kawa' Returns With Sad Twist (Watch Video).

