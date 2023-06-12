The long-awaited teaser of Gadar 2 has set the internet ablaze with excitement as Sunny Deol makes a power-packed comeback as the iconic character, Tara Singh. The teaser showcases a unique twist, as Sunny Deol ditches the hand-pump and opts for a bullock-cart wheel to take on the baddies, evoking a wave of nostalgia among fans. Reprising their roles from the original film, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively, in Gadar 2. The movie introduces new faces, including Utkarsh Sharma, adding a fresh dimension to the storyline. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie is slated to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Film Will Be Set in the Timeline of 1954 to 1971.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)