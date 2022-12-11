The Result of Kerala State Akshaya AK-578 Lottery Sambad Will Be Declared Today i.e December 11, 2022, at 3 PM. Stay With Us To Watch Live Streaming Results and Know the Names of the Lucky Draw Winners. The First Prize winner Gets 70 Lakh. While the second winner will get Rs 12 lakh And the third winner get Rs 5 Lakh. You can download the Kerala Akshaya AK-578 Result Chart at www.keralalotteries.com website.

Winners of the Akshaya AK-578 Lottery with prize money above Rs 5000 should hand over their lottery ticket within 30 days of winning at a government lottery office or at a bank along with identification proof. Winners who have won below Rs 5000 can claim the prize at any local lottery store. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-579 Result Today on December 10, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

