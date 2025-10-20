If you're taking part in the Kerala State Lotteries and wondering where to check Bhagyathara BT-25 weekly lottery results of today, October 20, then you have come to the right place. The results of the Bhagyathara BT-25 weekly lottery will be declared shortly. Participants of Kerala State Lotteries can check the Bhagyathara BT-25 weekly lottery live streaming below to learn the winners' names. They can also view the Bhagyathara BT-25 lottery results and winning numbers online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Besides the Suvarna Keralam SK lottery, Kerala State Lotteries also hosts a variety of lotteries such as Bhagyathara, Sthree Sakthi, and Samrudhi, among others. Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 and the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

