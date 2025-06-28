The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Karunya KR-712 sambad weekly result of June 28, today at 3 PM. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets for today's Karunya KR-712 weekly lottery can watch the Kerala State Lottery result live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Participants can also check the winning numbers of the Kerala Karunya KR-712 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Today's Karunya KR-712 weekly lottery promises to be exciting as lottery players await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming of Karunya KR-712 Weekly Lottery

