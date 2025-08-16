The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Karunya KR-719 weekly lottery of today, August 16. Lottery participants who bought tickets for Kerala's Karunya KR-719 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Kerala lottery players can also check Karunya KR-719 weekly lottery results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Karunya KR-719 weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to know the winners' names of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 16, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.Karunya KR-719

Watch Kerala Karunya KR-719 Lottery Result Live Streaming Here

