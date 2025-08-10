The Kerala State Lotteries of the Samrudhi SM-15 weekly lottery of today, August 10, will be declared soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Samrudhi SM-15 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery players can also find results and winning numbers of today's Samrudhi SM-15 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Samrudhi SM-15 weekly lottery is underway at present.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

