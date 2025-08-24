The Kerala State Lotteries will soon annonce the results of the Samrudhi SM-17 weekly lottery of today, August 24. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Samrudhi SM-17 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can also find the results and winning numbers of Sunday's lucky draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Samrudhi SM-17 weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-17 Lottery Live Streaming Below

