Kolkata, August 24: Are you eager to know the winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat today? The Kolkata FF result for August 24, 2025, will be declared shortly, offering live updates for lottery enthusiasts across the city. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to stay updated with every round. The lottery, managed by local authorities in Kolkata, operates throughout the week, keeping fans engaged with its frequent draws. Live results are announced progressively for all eight rounds or Bazis, starting from 10 AM.

The Kolkata Fatafat Result for August 24, 2025, can be accessed conveniently online, with detailed charts showing each Bazi’s outcome. The first round begins at 10 AM, followed by subsequent rounds every 90 minutes until the eighth Bazi at 8:30 PM. Exclusive to Kolkata, this lottery requires participants to be physically present in the city to play. Fans and participants can scroll through the result charts on the websites mentioned above or follow live updates below to ensure they don’t miss any winning numbers. The online platforms provide instant access, making it easier to track each Bazi’s result in real-time. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are several legal lotteries operated across India, including popular games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries, in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Kolkata FF is a Satta Matka-type lottery that requires players to be physically present in Kolkata, selecting numbers and predicting outcomes across multiple rounds or Bazis. To play successfully, participants often calculate the passing record numbers, adding a layer of skill to the game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking to understand the rules, strategies, and intricacies of Kolkata FF can find numerous YouTube tutorials offering step-by-step guidance on participation and number prediction. While the game remains popular among enthusiasts, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal implications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).