The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Sthree-Sakthi SS-453 lottery sambad weekly result of February 4 today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Sthree-Sakthi SS-453 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on February 4, 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Sthree-Sakthi SS-453 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here. Today's lottery draw of Sthree-Sakthi SS-453 promises to be exciting as participants await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

