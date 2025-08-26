The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Sthree Sakthi SS-482 weekly lottery of today, August 26, will be declared shortly. Kerala lottery participants who bought tickets for the Sthree Sakthi SS-482 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to know the winners' names. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Sthree Sakthi SS-482 weekly lottery is underway currently. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-482 Lottery Live Streaming Below

