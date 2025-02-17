The results of the Kerala State-WIN-WIN W-809 Lottery will be revealed today, February 17, 2025, at 3 PM. Live streaming of the results will start at 3:00 PM, with the official announcement scheduled for 4:00 PM. Tune in to see the lucky winners and check the results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For a comprehensive look at previous draws and results, visit the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live

