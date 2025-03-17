The Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery results of today, March 17, will be announced by the Nagaland State Lotteries from 1 PM onwards. Those who have bought Nagaland State Lottery tickets of Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can watch live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the 1st prize winner of Dear Dwarka Monday will receive INR 1 crore while the seller of 1st prize ticket will get INR 5 lakh. In addition to Dear Dwarka, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Yamuna, Dear Narmada, Dear Stork, Dear Toucan, etc. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Toucan Sunday Lottery Result of March 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)