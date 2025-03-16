The Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery results of today, March 16, will be announced by the Nagaland State Lotteries from 8 PM onwards. Those who have bought Nagaland State Lottery tickets of Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery can watch live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the 1st prize winner of Dear Toucan Sunday will receive INR 1 crore while the seller of 1st prize ticket will get INR 5 lakh. In addition to Dear Toucan, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Yamuna, Dear Narmada, Dear Stork, Dear Dwarka, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)