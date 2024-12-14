Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is set to announce the results of the Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery today, December 14, 2024, at 1 PM. The live draw will be streamed online, allowing participants to check if they have won the grand prize of INR 1 crore. Along with the main prize, the ticket seller will also receive a reward of INR 5 lakh. The draw results will be available on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery, where ticket holders can follow live updates. Stay tuned for the list of winners as it is declared. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of December 13 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

