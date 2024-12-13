Nagaland State Lottery Sambad will announce the results of the Dear Meghna Friday Lottery today, December 13, 2024, at 1 PM. The live draw will be streamed online, allowing ticket holders to check if they are among the lucky winners. The lottery is a popular event, with a grand prize of INR 1 crore for the lucky winner. The results of the Dear Meghna Lottery, along with other regular draws held thrice daily, will be available on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery. In addition to the winner, the seller of the winning ticket will receive a reward of INR 5 lakh. Stay tuned for the live updates on the winners of today’s draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of December 12 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

