Wondering where and how to check the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results of today, December 1? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results of today. Nagaland lottery players can watch the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery's live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of December 1

