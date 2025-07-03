The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results of today, July 3, Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery of Nagaland State Lotteries can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, namely Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The first prize winner of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to watch Nagaland Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery results and know the names of the winners. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Sandpiper Thursday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

