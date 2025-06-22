The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of today, June 22, will be announced soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Did you know that Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries? Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Toucan Sunday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

