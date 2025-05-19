The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery results of today, May 19, soon. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery tickets can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. It is worth noting that the winner of Nagaland's Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. An offline paper lottery, Dear lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to Dear Dwarka, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Toucan, Dear Yamuna, Dear Godavari, Dear Seagull, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery Result Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)