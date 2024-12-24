The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery of December 24, 2024, will be declared today at 1 PM. The live draw will showcase the winners of the lucky draw, where ticket holders can check if they are among the fortunate ones to win the bumper prize of INR 1 crore. The lottery is held three times a day, with draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Nagaland, along with several other Indian states, legally conducts lottery draws, offering opportunities for huge cash prizes. In addition to Nagaland, states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Punjab also participate in the legal lottery system. Stay tuned for the live broadcast of the result and the lucky draw winners list, which will be shared online. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of December 23 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

