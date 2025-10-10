The Nagaland state lottery sambad Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery results will be announced today, October 10, at 1 pm. People who bought lottery tickets for the Nagaland Lottery Result can watch the Dear Meghna Friday Lottery weekly lottery results live here as the winners' names are announced. The government of Nagaland administers the lottery system known as the Nagaland State Lottery. Only government lotteries are permitted in Nagaland, one of the few states in India where lottery businesses are lawful. Private lottery is strictly prohibited in India.

Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of October 10

