The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today, September 13. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names of today's lucky draw are declared. The Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

