Mumbai, September 13: Are you looking for the Shillong Teer Result of today, September 13? If yes, then you have come to the right place. Shillong Teer results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, will be declared in a short while. Participants of Shillong Teer can check the results of today's lottery on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

They can also check the winning numbers and live result chart of Shillong Teer games displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer games are played at the iconic Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery is played in Round 1 and Round 2, with eight Teer games played throughout the day. The results of each Teer game are declared when both rounds are completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 12, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 13, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of September 13 (Saturday)? Visit these websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the results and winning numbers of today's Teer games. Upon visiting the website mentioned above, click on the Shillong Teer Result Chart for September 13" option to check today's Teer game results. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below also shows the winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How to Play Teer Games?

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer games are played six days a week from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Lottery players can check winning numbers and live result chart of all eight Teer games provided here, which will be updated by LatestLY as and when the results are updated. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. How is the Shillong Teer lottery played?

An archery-based lottery competition, Shillong Teer games require participants to choose numbers between 0 and 99. Next up, the game is played in Round 1 and Round 2, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The Teer games are said to be completed when the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers.

