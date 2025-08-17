The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery for today, August 17. If you're participating in Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where and how to check the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery results for today, then you have come to the right place. Lottery enthusiasts can scroll below to watch the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery live streaming as the winners' names of Sunday's lucky draw are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Yamuna Sunday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

