Kolkata, August 17: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of all today's rounds, August 17, will be declared shortly. The civic authorities of Kolkata will publish the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) results on the online portal kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Eight rounds, called "bazis, " are played daily under the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Participants can visit the websites above or scroll below to view the Kolkata FF Result Chart of Sunday's lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of August 17 below.

The eight rounds or "bazis" played under the Kolkata FF lottery are the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played eight times a day on all seven days of the week. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery requires players to be physically present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery game. It is worth noting that Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared after each round (bazi) is completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game displayed below will show the Kolkata FF live winning numbers, which will be updated as and when the results are announced.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Where To Check Kolkata Fatafat Result? How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played?

Are you taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery but not sure where to check the Kolkata FF Result and its live winning numbers? Don't worry, as LatestY has got you covered. To check Fatafat results and winning numbers for Sunday's lucky draw, visit the following sites: kolkataff.in or kolkataff.com. Lottery players can also find the Kolkata FF Result of each "bazi" provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart above. Participants must remember that Kolkata FF results are published every 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart above displays the result timings of each round (bazi). The Satta Matka-based speculative lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kolkata, where Sunday's lucky draw is currently underway.

