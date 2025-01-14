The Nagaland State Lotteries will declare the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, January 14, from 8 pm onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery is INR one crore. The results of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where the Dear Goose Tuesday is played today. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of January 14 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result

