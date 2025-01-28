The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery result today, January 28, starting at 8 PM. The first prize for the winner is INR 1 crore. The results will be available on the official Dear Lottery YouTube channel. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where the Dear Goose Tuesday lottery is being played today.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Goose Tuesday Here

