The results of the Nagaland State Lottery of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of today, May 14, will be announced soon. Lottery players who purchased lottery tickets for today's Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Pelican lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Godavari, Dear Finch and Dear Dwarka, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)