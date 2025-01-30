The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery of today, January 30, will be announced from 6 PM onwards. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming as the winners' names are announced. The first prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Dancer Thursday is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

