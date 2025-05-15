The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery of today, May 15. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Dancer lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, and Dear Vixen, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Dancer Thursday Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)