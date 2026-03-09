The Sikkim Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is a prominent state-regulated draw held every Monday at 6:00 PM. Known for its high-value stakes, the lottery features a top prize of INR 1 crore for a single lucky ticket holder, with additional tiers including a second prize of INR 9,000 and multiple lower-tier rewards ranging from INR 450 down to INR 120. Tickets for this evening draw are typically priced at INR 6, making it a highly accessible option for participants across the region. Managed by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, the results of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery are released shortly after the live draw is completed. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days by presenting their original ticket and official identification to the state authorities. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 09, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)