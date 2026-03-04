If you're taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where and how to check the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, March 4, then we have got you covered. The Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is a high-stakes weekly draw held every Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Known for its life-changing potential, the lottery offers a massive first prize of INR 1 crore for a ticket priced at just INR 6. In addition to the grand jackpot, the prize structure also includes multiple smaller prizes. Conducted under the strict supervision of the Sikkim State Lottery department to ensure transparency, the results are released shortly after the draw begins at 6 PM. For today, March 4, participants are eagerly awaiting the winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery which will be published on official platforms like Lottery Sambad and government portals. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of March 3 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

