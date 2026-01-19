The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, January 19. The results of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok, with the live draw beginning at 6 PM. Those taking part in the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

