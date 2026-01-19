Mumbai, January 19: Shillong Teer lottery is one of the most popular legal archery-based lotteries in Meghalaya, which attracts thousands of players every day. People across the Northeast and other parts of India actively search for the Shillong Teer Result online to check winning numbers, analyse patterns, and plan future plays. The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games of today, January 19, will be declared soon on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of today.

With increasing online interest, having access to a reliable Shillong Teer Result Chart has become essential for regular players and those taking part in the lottery game. It is worth noting that the Shillong Teer lottery is a unique lottery game organised by registered archery clubs under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Act. Unlike conventional lotteries, Shillong Teer lottery is based on live archery sessions, making it both traditional and transparent. Notably, the winning numbers are derived from the total number of arrows hitting the target during each round. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 19, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A total of eight Teer games are played daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These eight Teer games, played in Round 1 and Round 2, are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Head to the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check today's Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Lottery players are advised to look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 19" on the above sites.

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Some of the trending terms used by lottery players include Shillong Teer Result today, Shillong Teer FR SR Result, Shillong Teer winning number, and Shillong Teer live update. Playing the Shillong Teer lottery is simple and well-regulated. Firstly, players have to choose a number between 00 and 99 and place their bets through authorised counters before the archery session begins.

Each day, two rounds of archery take place with a fixed number of arrows being shot at a target by skilled archers in each round. The total number of arrows that hit the target is counted, and the last two digits of that total become the winning number for the said. round. If a player’s chosen number matches the declared result, they win according to the odds set by the organisers.

