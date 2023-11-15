Baramulla, November 15: Two infiltrating terrorists were neutralized by security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Kashmir police said in a statement. As per the Kashmir Zone police, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Extensive search operations are underway in the area, the police added. Earlier today, one terrorist was killed by alert security troops who foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector along the LoC. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Uri As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control.

As per officials, the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate, taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather.

