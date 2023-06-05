In a shocking development, a female constable of the Uttar Pradesh police has accused her husband Imran Khan of 'Love Jihad' and his brother, IPL cricketer for Lucknow Super Giants Mohsin Khan, of rape. The female cop who is a Hindu, alleged that her husband Imran coerced her to convert to Islam after marriage. She claims that Imran had converted when they got married but now is forcing her to change her religion. What's more is that she accused Mohsin Khan, who consistently features for Lucknow in the IPL, of rape. Yash Dayal Claims His Instagram Handle Was Hacked After Controversial Post and Subsequent Apology.

