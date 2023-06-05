New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, on Monday, claimed that his official Instagram handle was hacked after a controversial post of religious nature and a subsequent apology went viral.

The man from Uttar Pradesh is best known for being hit for five consecutive sixes in an IPL match by KKR's Rinku Singh.

In the morning, a cartoon, vilifying a particular community, was posted from his Insta account but later deleted with an apology.

In the evening, through a statement from the PR team of Gujarat Titans, Dayal claimed that he has filed a complaint with Instagram authorities that his official handle has been compromised.

"There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today -- both of which weren't done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs," the statement shared with the media said.

Dayal, who plays Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, had also played for India A last year.

