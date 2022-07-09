Amarnath Yatra is temporarily suspended after a cloudburst amid heavy rain on the way on Friday evening. The disaster has claimed 16 lives as of now & almost 40 seem to be missing. Heavy rescue duty has been appointed in the area, including NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers along with the Indian army, SDRF, CRPF & others who continue to rescue pilgrims. NDRF DG Atul Karwal has confirmed that there's no landslide in the area but the rain continues and has ensured that rescuers are doing their job.

16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal#AmarnathCloudburstpic.twitter.com/D23oKK9EA8 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)