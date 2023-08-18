Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office building in Karnataka. The BJP leader inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office building in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The unique structure was readied in a span of 44 days, beginning March 21. It has been named "Cambridge Layout PO". The Union Minister said at the event, "This city always presents a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw in terms of this 3D-print post office building that's the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which India is progressing today." Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that 50 students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir school will be selected through a competition and given a free ride on Vande Bharat Express. Students of Odisha to Get Free Ride on Vande Bharat Express: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

