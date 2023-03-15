In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a BTech third-year student of IIT Madras allegedly died by hanging himself in his hostel room on the campus. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, March 14. Police officials said that the deceased is a native of Andhra Pradesh. The Kotturpuram Police has registered a case and the body has been sent to a hospital for autopsy. Reportedly, this is the 2nd suicide reported at IIT Madras in a month. IIT Madras Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room, Body Found Hanging From Ceiling.

2nd Suicide Reported at IIT Madras in a Month

