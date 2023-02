Chennai, February 14: A postgraduate engineering student at the IIT Madras was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old student from Maharashtra, pursuing M.S. in electrical engineering at the institute, was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of IIT (M).

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said police. Noida: Barred From Playing Mobile Games, Teen Dies by Suicide.

A senior police official said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure. The Kotturpuram police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Delhi Shocker: Mentally Ill Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro at Mayur Vihar-1 Station.

In another incident, another student of the institute, hailing from Karnataka, also made a bid on his life by consuming some tablets. He has been rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. There was no immediate word from IIT Madras on the two incidents.