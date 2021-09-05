Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state has also reported a case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the State to provide technical support. Nipah is a zoonotic virus and can be transmitted to humans from animals like bats and pigs.

The disease has a high fatality rate and there’s no known treatment or vaccine available for it. In Kerala, the last time the Nipah virus was reported in 2019 in Kochi. In 2018, an outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts had claimed 17 lives.

A case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the State to provide technical support: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)